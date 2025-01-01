Northeast Corner

About the host:

Rich Kimball started his broadcasting career at Bangor station WBGW in 1975. While still in high school, he began anchoring the Sunday late night newscast for WABI-TV, and would go on to host the morning show on WBGW and later the midday shift at sister station WABI-AM.

In 1987, he began working for News Center Maine as a sports reporter and became part of the crew that would broadcast University of Maine football, hockey, and basketball for WLBZ-T and WCSH-TV.

He was part of the original on-air team for Maine’s first all-sports station, Stephen King’s WZON-The Sports Zone, starting in 1993, and did play-by-play for high school football, basketball, and baseball games, and in 1997 he became the radio voice of University of Maine football, a position he has held for the past twenty-eight seasons.

In 2011, he began hosting a daily show, Downtown with Rich Kimball, an interview-based talk show that aired for more than thirteen years on several Maine stations, including the final decade on Bangor’s WZON, a still hosts a weekly Downtown podcast with listeners all over the country.

Kimball has won numerous Maine Association of Broadcasters and Associated Press awards and has been chosen by his peers and the National Sports Media Association seven times as Maine Sportscaster of the Year.

He recently completed his thirty-sixth year in education, having taught Social Studies, English, and Theater, served as an assistant principal and athletic director, varsity baseball coach, and has directed more than one-hundred-and-fifty plays for Brewer Youth Theatre.

As an actor, he has appeared in dozens of plays at Penobscot Theatre Company, Acadia Repertory Theater, and Theater at Monmouth, and is a founding member of the the improv comedy team, The Focus Group.

Kimball lives in Bangor with his wife, Abby, son Graham, and their dog, Annie.