Northeast Corner

Northeast Corner: June 22, 2025

Published June 24, 2025 at 5:30 PM EDT

Filmmaker John Waters discusses his career, from making home movies to Hairspray, Serial Mom, and recently being honored by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts.

Steve Craig of the Portland Press Herald looks the remarkable debut season of the Portland Hearts of Pine, Maine’s new professional soccer club.

Humorist Tim Sample prepares for his final performance this week and reflects on more than four decades of comedy.

Penobscot Theatre Company in Bangor has rolled out their summer musical, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, and artist director Jonathan Berry discusses the enduring popularity of the story.

