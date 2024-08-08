Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Portland Chamber Music Festival. The festival will run from August 8th through the 17th and will feature internationally renowned virtuoso artists and ensembles performing classical masterworks, innovative arrangements, and eclectic genre-bending programs. Concerts will take place at Hannaford Hall on USM’s Portland campus.

Maine Public members are eligible for 15% off tickets, please use the code PCMFFRIEND.