MSMT: West Side Story

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Maine State Music Theatre’s production of West Side Story.

West Side Story is a timeless musical about two young lovers, Tony and Maria, who are caught in the crossfire of a violent gang rivalry in New York City. Set against the backdrop of warfare between rival gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, the musical explores themes of love, prejudice, and the destructive power of hatred.

With a groundbreaking score by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, it features iconic songs like Tonight, America, and Somewhere. The choreography, originally by Jerome Robbins, is integral to the storytelling, blending dance with the raw emotion of the characters’ struggles.

West Side Story is a powerful and poignant production that continues to resonate with audiences as a reflection on love and social conflict.

Maine State Music Theatre’s West Side Story will be performed at the Pickard Theater in Brunswick from August 6 through August 23.