Painting Energy Exhibit at the PMA

Maine Public is very pleased to be a Media Sponsor of an exciting exhibit on display at the Portland Museum of Art through the course of the summer. Painting Energy: The Alex Katz Foundation Collection at the Portland Museum of Art highlights gifts from the foundation to the museum over the past decade and honors Katz’s personal and professional commitment to Maine. The exhibition explores Katz’s vision of the trajectory of modern and contemporary painting, focusing in particular on the pivotal decade of the 1980s.

The Alex Katz Foundation Collection includes artists with strong ties to Maine (Lois Dodd, Rackstraw Downes, Fairfield Porter), leading figures in American modernism (Stuart Davis, Arthur Dove, Marsden Hartley, Edward Hopper), today’s rising artists (Kamrooz Aram, Chase Hall), and major figures in the global art sphere (Marlene Dumas, Philip Guston, Anselm Kiefer, Sigmar Polke).

