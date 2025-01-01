Made in Maine, Listened to Everywhere

We’re passionate about local storytelling, and are excited to share stories about Maine to listeners here, and everywhere! Maine is known for its scenic beauty and its perch on the far northeastern edge of America. But much of what goes on here speaks to the most central issues facing families, schools, towns, and cities across the US.

Our new show Essential Salt will be ready for your ears on July 28th. It’s a richly reported collection of stories about living and working in Maine. It’s also a celebration of the power of local reporting, and a look at how getting to know your neighbors might change the way you see yourself. We hope you’ll listen, and let us know what you think!

You can reach us at storytelling@mainepublic.org. We’re curious about what sort of stories you most love, and what you’d like to hear more of – send us a note with feedback, or send us tips about people and places you’d like to be on our radar.