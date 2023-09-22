Welcome to Essential Salt, a podcast that brings you stories reported on by students at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Essential Salt is a collaboration between the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies at the Maine College of Art and Design and Maine Public.

Essential Salt is produced by Lucy Santerre and Lucy Soucek and hosted by Lucy Soucek. Isaac Kestenbaum, the Director of the SALT, is a contributing writer and editor of the series.

In each episode, we'll bring you stories that go beyond the headlines to capture something true, something unexpected, something...essential about the state of Maine and the people who live here.