A Ghost Anchors an Inn Keeper, and Maine’s Sounds Tell Stories

There are so many ways to know a place – maybe you know the best place to grab lunch, the best place to stargaze, or the best way to beat traffic on a Friday afternoon. You might have a deep understanding of its geology or history, or you might know the families who’ve lived there for decades. But there are other ways of knowing a place that might not always get our full attention. Like the smell of the earth, or a sidewalk after it rains. We explore some of the invisible, intangible qualities than not only define places in Maine, but in some cases shape who we are in them.

The White Wolf Inn in Stratton, Maine, is said to be the haunt of a long-time VIP guest: a spirit known as The Captain. In 2012, Sophia Saldanha checked herself into a room and set herself to the task of trying to interview this ghostly presence. In the process, she meets Sandy Isgro, the owner of the restaurant and inn, and finds herself contemplating the forces that tie us to a place, and how much choice we have in steering the course of our lives.

Featuring: Sandy Isgro

Town: Stratton | County: Franklin

https://soundcloud.com/sofia-saldanha

https://www.thewhitewolfinn.com/

Joe Lovejoy Gouvin goes on an expedition to capture something most people tune out the sounds of seemingly quiet places. From cheeping frogs to groaning docks, the sounds of Maine’s coast have their own stories to tell if we listen closely. This is the mission of the Island Soundscape Project, which documents audio landscapes, and how they’re changing over time. Silence is a Sound lets us listen in, and reflect on how the sounds that surround us are part of how we interact with our environment.

Featuring: Nate Aldrich, Adriana Cavalcanti, Steve Norton

Town: Deer Isle | County: Hancock