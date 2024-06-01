Search Query
Show Search
Sign In
Live TV stream
Watch & Listen
Maine Public Television Live Stream
Maine PBS Passport
Maine Public Television Schedule and How to Watch
Maine Public Radio Schedule and How to Listen
Maine Public Classical Schedule and How to Listen
Podcasts
YouTube
PBS Kids Livestream
Maine Public Television Live Stream
Maine PBS Passport
Maine Public Television Schedule and How to Watch
Maine Public Radio Schedule and How to Listen
Maine Public Classical Schedule and How to Listen
Podcasts
YouTube
PBS Kids Livestream
News
Your Vote 2024 Election Coverage
Climate Desk
Politics
Environment and Outdoors
New England
Browse News by Category
Day Trips in Maine and New England
Deep Dive
How Are Maine Kids Doing?
Maine Public News Connect
Maine News Quiz
Your Vote 2024 Election Coverage
Climate Desk
Politics
Environment and Outdoors
New England
Browse News by Category
Day Trips in Maine and New England
Deep Dive
How Are Maine Kids Doing?
Maine Public News Connect
Maine News Quiz
Shows
Assignment: Maine
Maine Calling
Maine Explained
Maine Public Film Series
Poems from Here
Speaking in Maine
2 PM Public Affairs Programs
Shows and Programs A-Z
Assignment: Maine
Maine Calling
Maine Explained
Maine Public Film Series
Poems from Here
Speaking in Maine
2 PM Public Affairs Programs
Shows and Programs A-Z
Music
Maine Public Classical
State of the Art
Songbook
Maine Stage
Saturday Afternoon Opera
The Jazz Flower with Saylove
Jazz Tonight with Rich Tozier
Down Memory Lane with Toby Leboutillier
In Tune with Sara Willis
Maine Public Classical
State of the Art
Songbook
Maine Stage
Saturday Afternoon Opera
The Jazz Flower with Saylove
Jazz Tonight with Rich Tozier
Down Memory Lane with Toby Leboutillier
In Tune with Sara Willis
Learn
Green Jobs Explained
PBS Kids
PBS Learning Media
Education and Outreach
Green Jobs Explained
PBS Kids
PBS Learning Media
Education and Outreach
Community
Community Calendar: Virtual and Live Events in Maine
Maine Public’s Annual Instrument Drive
Maine Public Book Club: All Books Considered
Where Maine Reads
My ME Place
Prescott Park: Legally Blonde the Musical
Opera Maine: Aida
MSMT: Irving Berlin’s White Christmas
Maine International Film Festival
Sea Change Screening and Panel Discussion
An Evening With Nick Schifrin: Reporting on War in the 21st Century
Portland Chamber Music Festival
Salt Bay Chamberfest
Community Calendar: Virtual and Live Events in Maine
Maine Public’s Annual Instrument Drive
Maine Public Book Club: All Books Considered
Where Maine Reads
My ME Place
Prescott Park: Legally Blonde the Musical
Opera Maine: Aida
MSMT: Irving Berlin’s White Christmas
Maine International Film Festival
Sea Change Screening and Panel Discussion
An Evening With Nick Schifrin: Reporting on War in the 21st Century
Portland Chamber Music Festival
Salt Bay Chamberfest
Connect
Contact Us
Newsletters
Experience Magazine Program Guide
Connect with Maine Public on Social Media
Careers
Download the Maine Public App
Connect with Maine Public using the Maine Public VoxPop App
Contact Us
Newsletters
Experience Magazine Program Guide
Connect with Maine Public on Social Media
Careers
Download the Maine Public App
Connect with Maine Public using the Maine Public VoxPop App
Support
Donate Online
Ways to Give
Leadership Giving — Beacon Society
Promote Your Business or Organization on Maine Public
Donor FAQ
Donate Online
Ways to Give
Leadership Giving — Beacon Society
Promote Your Business or Organization on Maine Public
Donor FAQ
© 2024 Maine Public
Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401
Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240
Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101
Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Sign In
Live TV stream
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
Maine Public
On Air
Now Playing
Maine Public Classical
Scroll down to see all available streams.
All radio streams
Watch & Listen
Maine Public Television Live Stream
Maine PBS Passport
Maine Public Television Schedule and How to Watch
Maine Public Radio Schedule and How to Listen
Maine Public Classical Schedule and How to Listen
Podcasts
YouTube
PBS Kids Livestream
Maine Public Television Live Stream
Maine PBS Passport
Maine Public Television Schedule and How to Watch
Maine Public Radio Schedule and How to Listen
Maine Public Classical Schedule and How to Listen
Podcasts
YouTube
PBS Kids Livestream
News
Your Vote 2024 Election Coverage
Climate Desk
Politics
Environment and Outdoors
New England
Browse News by Category
Day Trips in Maine and New England
Deep Dive
How Are Maine Kids Doing?
Maine Public News Connect
Maine News Quiz
Your Vote 2024 Election Coverage
Climate Desk
Politics
Environment and Outdoors
New England
Browse News by Category
Day Trips in Maine and New England
Deep Dive
How Are Maine Kids Doing?
Maine Public News Connect
Maine News Quiz
Shows
Assignment: Maine
Maine Calling
Maine Explained
Maine Public Film Series
Poems from Here
Speaking in Maine
2 PM Public Affairs Programs
Shows and Programs A-Z
Assignment: Maine
Maine Calling
Maine Explained
Maine Public Film Series
Poems from Here
Speaking in Maine
2 PM Public Affairs Programs
Shows and Programs A-Z
Music
Maine Public Classical
State of the Art
Songbook
Maine Stage
Saturday Afternoon Opera
The Jazz Flower with Saylove
Jazz Tonight with Rich Tozier
Down Memory Lane with Toby Leboutillier
In Tune with Sara Willis
Maine Public Classical
State of the Art
Songbook
Maine Stage
Saturday Afternoon Opera
The Jazz Flower with Saylove
Jazz Tonight with Rich Tozier
Down Memory Lane with Toby Leboutillier
In Tune with Sara Willis
Learn
Green Jobs Explained
PBS Kids
PBS Learning Media
Education and Outreach
Green Jobs Explained
PBS Kids
PBS Learning Media
Education and Outreach
Community
Community Calendar: Virtual and Live Events in Maine
Maine Public’s Annual Instrument Drive
Maine Public Book Club: All Books Considered
Where Maine Reads
My ME Place
Prescott Park: Legally Blonde the Musical
Opera Maine: Aida
MSMT: Irving Berlin’s White Christmas
Maine International Film Festival
Sea Change Screening and Panel Discussion
An Evening With Nick Schifrin: Reporting on War in the 21st Century
Portland Chamber Music Festival
Salt Bay Chamberfest
Community Calendar: Virtual and Live Events in Maine
Maine Public’s Annual Instrument Drive
Maine Public Book Club: All Books Considered
Where Maine Reads
My ME Place
Prescott Park: Legally Blonde the Musical
Opera Maine: Aida
MSMT: Irving Berlin’s White Christmas
Maine International Film Festival
Sea Change Screening and Panel Discussion
An Evening With Nick Schifrin: Reporting on War in the 21st Century
Portland Chamber Music Festival
Salt Bay Chamberfest
Connect
Contact Us
Newsletters
Experience Magazine Program Guide
Connect with Maine Public on Social Media
Careers
Download the Maine Public App
Connect with Maine Public using the Maine Public VoxPop App
Contact Us
Newsletters
Experience Magazine Program Guide
Connect with Maine Public on Social Media
Careers
Download the Maine Public App
Connect with Maine Public using the Maine Public VoxPop App
Support
Donate Online
Ways to Give
Leadership Giving — Beacon Society
Promote Your Business or Organization on Maine Public
Donor FAQ
Donate Online
Ways to Give
Leadership Giving — Beacon Society
Promote Your Business or Organization on Maine Public
Donor FAQ
News by Category
Business and Economy
UMaine has the go-ahead to sell the Hutchinson Center in Belfast
As rents rise, New Haven preschool teachers take advantage of free housing
A North Korean diplomat in Cuba defects to South Korea
Load More
Health
Plans for new bridge safety barrier delayed
USDA selects Maine nonprofit to receive millions of dollars to make school meals healthier
EPA recommends states monitor fish for 12 PFAS chemicals
Load More
Maine
Gun groups say Maine's new waiting period law will crater gun show attendance
Maine congressional delegation condemns political violence following Trump assassination attempt
Rep. Golden says he needs assurances on Biden's health before he'll vote for him
Load More
Nation
Maine's Democratic leadership sticking with Biden after debate performance rattles others
ACLU of Maine decries Supreme Court ruling that the unhoused can be punished for sleeping in public
Cooper Flagg picked for squad that helps US national basketball team train for Olympics
Load More
Courts and crime
Maine man pleads guilty to PPP fraud
Staffing issues may hinder local law enforcement's ability to investigate OUI’s
A Limerick man was shot and killed by a state trooper in Old Orchard Beach on Tuesday
Load More
Arts and Culture
Maine State Library one step closer to getting interlibrary loan system running again
Day Trips in Maine: 3 itineraries for eating, drinking and adventuring your way through Vacationland
Portland Sea Dogs remember Lewiston victims by celebrating Maine's Deaf community
Load More