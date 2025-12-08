Maine Human Rights Commission adds Turner district to lawsuit challenging transgender policies

The Maine Human Rights Commission is suing a sixth school district, alleging discrimination against transgender students.

MSAD 52 in Turner was added to the lawsuit on Friday following a school board vote that aligns the district's policy with an executive order from President Donald Trump that seeks to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls' sports.

The Maine Human Rights Commission first filed a lawsuit in November against schools in Hodgdon, Sullivan, Livermore Falls, Baileyville and Richmond.

The Commission alleges the schools have adopted policies that violate state human rights law. It's asking a Kennebec County Superior Court judge to order the schools to repeal them.