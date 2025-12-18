Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Massachusetts museum planning to repatriate Wabanaki cultural items

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published December 18, 2025 at 3:48 PM EST

The Massachusetts-based Concord Museum is the latest to begin a process of repatriating a collection of Wabanaki artifacts back to the tribes.

In a notice filed Thursday, the museum said it has a collection of 13 objects that were removed from burial sites in several locations in central and northern Maine, likely from an amateur archaeologist in the mid-19th century. The objects include stone bifaces, a polished stone and a box of red ochre, the museum said.

The notice was filed under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. The Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor and Brown University were among other institutions that began the repatriation process of returning about two dozen cultural items to tribes in Maine this year.
