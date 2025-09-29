Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Millinocket WBSP-FM 90.1 will be off the air daily this week from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm for tower work. Signal will be restored in the evening. Click here for other ways to listen to Maine Public Radio!

Brown University files notice to repatriate Wabanaki artifacts

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published September 29, 2025 at 4:49 PM EDT

Brown University has begun the process of repatriating a collection of Wabanaki artifacts currently held in its anthropology museum.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based university said the collection of burial items includes stone blades, gouges, knives, and other tools.

A notice filed Monday under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act said the objects were removed from burial sites in at least nine locations in Maine in the early 1900s by an archaeologist named Warren Moorehead.

Earlier this month, the Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor filed a similar notice, beginning the process of returning 16 cultural items in its collection to Maine's tribal nations.
Tags
Arts and Culture WabanakiMuseums
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider