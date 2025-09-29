Brown University files notice to repatriate Wabanaki artifacts

Brown University has begun the process of repatriating a collection of Wabanaki artifacts currently held in its anthropology museum.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based university said the collection of burial items includes stone blades, gouges, knives, and other tools.

A notice filed Monday under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act said the objects were removed from burial sites in at least nine locations in Maine in the early 1900s by an archaeologist named Warren Moorehead.

Earlier this month, the Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor filed a similar notice, beginning the process of returning 16 cultural items in its collection to Maine's tribal nations.