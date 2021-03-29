-
A state legislative committee this week advanced the largest expansion of rights for the state's Wabanaki tribes in four decades. But the effort to…
The rapidly changing climate in Maine and New England is affecting lives – those of the people who depend on the region’s waters, as well as the species…
Nearly two decades ago, Maine passed a law requiring that Native American history and culture be taught in the hundreds of elementary and high schools…
The Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor is receiving almost $170,000 in federal grant money to support its efforts to 'decolonize' exhibits — and to help other…
Before Europeans settled on the East Coast, the Wabanaki tribes had open access to all of Maine's natural resources, from eels to ash, and sweetgrass to…
A 25 year old Passamaquoddy man is in South Africa this week to take part in a gathering of young leaders. George Soctomah Neptune of Indian Township is…