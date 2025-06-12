Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine House votes to allow Wabanaki Nations to offer online gambling

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published June 12, 2025 at 6:55 PM EDT
FanDuel, DraftKings and other online gambling apps are displayed on a phone in San Francisco, Sept. 26, 2022.
Jeff Chiu
/
AP
The Maine House voted Thursday to give the Wabanaki tribes the exclusive right to offer online gambling in the state.

The Wabanaki Nations already run online sports betting in Maine under a 2022 law. This latest proposal would allow the four federally recognized tribes to expand their mobile offerings to casino-style games such as poker, blackjack and dice.

Rep. Brian Reynolds, the tribal representative for the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, said this would help the tribes meet their economic needs without relying on federal grants.

"We know how to do this the right way," Reynolds said. "We've seen how the regulation of sports wagering has worked in Maine quietly, efficiently, with no disruption to local communities. I-gaming will be no different. We are asking for the chance to build."

The bill, LD 1164, is opposed by Maine's two existing brick-and-mortar casinos, Hollywood Casino in Bangor and Oxford Casino. The administration of Gov. Janet Mills also testified against the bill during the committee process, suggesting the measure could face a veto if it reaches the governor's desk.

The House vote was 85-59. The bill faces additional votes in both the House and the Senate.
gamblingsports bettingWabanakiMaine Legislature
Kevin Miller
