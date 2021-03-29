-
Using procedures that date back to the state’s very first legislature, Maine lawmakers took the oath of office and got down to business at the State House…
The assistant majority leader of the Maine Senate faces a fine of $16,500 for not disclosing using campaign funds, in some instances to provide short-term…
Maine voters approved a measure this past fall to adopt a ranked-choice voting system for statewide elections. Now lawmakers who are trying to implement…
Gov. Paul LePage is proposing deep cuts to Maine’s welfare programs, slashing 500 state government jobs and broadening the state’s sales tax to pay for a…
A year ago, the Penobscot Nation and the Passamaquoddy Tribe pulled their tribal representatives from the Maine Legislature in protest of being…
Environment advocates are watching about 140 bills out of 1500 being proposed this session, ones dealing with everything from microplastics to alewives.…
AUGUSTA, Maine - With a partial changing of the guard at the State House this past November, control of the Maine House and Senate is now split, with…
AUGUSTA, Maine - With the usual pomp and ceremony, the 186 members of the incoming Maine Legislature took the oath of office at the State House today, as…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's newly-elected lawmakers are attending seminars on legislative ethics and on Maine's Freedom of Access Act, which provides the…