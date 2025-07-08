Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Gov. Mills signs bill to offer loans to government employees during shutdowns

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published July 8, 2025 at 2:03 PM EDT
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the State address, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the State address, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.

Gov. Janet Mills has signed a bill to offer state-backed no-interest loans to federal and state employees if they are furloughed or required to work without pay during a federal or state shutdown.

The bill was a high priority for labor advocates this session, who say this is a necessary cushion for civil workers.

Alana Schaeffer, President of the Metal Trades Council, said government employees aren't responsible for the political gridlock that causes shutdowns, but often pay the cost of the dysfunction.

The federal government last shut down for 35 days from December 2018 into January 2019.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public's Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
