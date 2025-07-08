Gov. Mills signs bill to offer loans to government employees during shutdowns

Gov. Janet Mills has signed a bill to offer state-backed no-interest loans to federal and state employees if they are furloughed or required to work without pay during a federal or state shutdown.

The bill was a high priority for labor advocates this session, who say this is a necessary cushion for civil workers.

Alana Schaeffer, President of the Metal Trades Council, said government employees aren't responsible for the political gridlock that causes shutdowns, but often pay the cost of the dysfunction.

The federal government last shut down for 35 days from December 2018 into January 2019.