AUGUSTA, Maine - A Maine legislative committee is recommending that the Legislature pass an emergency bill that would provide financial relief for federal…
The federal government is back open for three weeks, as Congress and the president work on a budget deal. But the union that represents Department of…
Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says the deal to temporarily end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history should prod congressional leaders and…
The bill opens the government through Feb. 15 and provides back pay for federal workers who have missed two paychecks during the longest shutdown in U.S. history. Border security talks continue.
Tens of thousands of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers across the United States, including in Maine, are working without pay. With no…
Roughly 100 furloughed federal workers have qualified for unemployment insurance in Maine, but many more who are still working without pay cannot…
As the partial government shutdown stretches into its fifth week, some Mainers say what typically feels like distant Washington D.C. politics is now…
As the federal shutdown continues, some higher-income federal employees are seeking help from aid programs, such as the federal heating and energy…
While U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said that President Trump's plan to get border wall funding in exchange for temporary protections for some immigrants is not…
Members of Maine labor and community organizations met Wednesday in Portland to deliver a letter to Republican Sen. Susan Collins calling for an end to…