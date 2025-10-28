Local businesses poised to help residents during SNAP funding pause

Local businesses are stepping up across Maine to provide food and supplies for people who will go without SNAP benefits in November due to the government shutdown.

Nearly 170,000 Mainers are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program which provides an average of $572 per family every month.

Sam's Italian Foods, which has multiple locations in the Lewiston-Auburn area, plans to give away 10' cheese pizzas to SNAP families with children in November.

Store manager Trisha Cottrill said she's watched the generosity spread to other businesses ever since state officials announced the federal government warned them that it will not be distributing benefits last week.

"I opened my Facebook this morning and saw that Just in Time is doing something. Nutty Netties Cafe is also doing something," Cotrill said. "It's really great that the community, as a whole, is pitching in to help ease the burden on families."

Receiving a pizza at any Sam's location will require proof of I.D. with a SNAP or EBT card with the child present. If a parent wants to eat with their child, Sam's will offer a 10% discount.

Over a third of all SNAP households have children, according to state data.

Grocery stores like Megunticook Market in Camden are also giving away free food and supplies.

Owner Nishant Patel said he gave away dozens of bags of fresh produce over the weekend which included tomatoes, onions, bananas and bread.

Starting this week, Megunticook Market will join Sam's in providing free pizzas.

"I was at the register talking to this customer and they were scared, they were scared about what will happen to them next month, Patel said. "So, I wanted to make sure that, if it's under my power, I do whatever I can to help this customer."

SNAP is also undergoing several changes and cuts included in the "One Big Beautiful Bill" passed in July - which includes changes to eligibility, benefits and program administration.

While the Trump Administration has the power to partly fund SNAP by activating contingency funds or by using discretionary authority to transfer funds, the U.S. Department of Agriculture gave no indication it intends to do so.

A banner atop the department's website published Saturday says "the well has run dry" and that Senate Democrats are responsible for the department's decision not to send out benefits on Nov. 1.

The shutdown could enter its second month if party's don't negotiate a spending bill this week. The longest on record is 35 days during President Trump's first term.

Parties are divided on whether or not to extend health care tax credits that Democrats say help keep insurance premiums down for millions of middle-class Americans, but that Republicans say provide free health care for illegal immigrants. Current policy only allows subsidies for U.S. citizens.

Michelle Littlefield owns Third Space Market in Gorham - a gift shop that's now a donation drop-off site for the Gorham Food Bank.

She said while donations have been pouring in, the quickest and most efficient way to help families is to end the federal government shutdown.

"At the end of the day it's people that are suffering," Littlefield said. "It doesn't matter who you vote for or what political party you're part of. Everyone deserves to eat and everyone deserves a roof over their heads. So, I would just say to our local lawmakers 'you need to step up.'"

According to Maine DHHS, SNAP benefits already loaded onto EBT cards in October remain available for use to purchase food. Those who need additional resources are encouraged to call their local food pantry or call 211.

See below for additional businesses that have announced food assistance initiatives via social media:

