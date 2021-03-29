SNAP benefits

-
The U.S. House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed a continuing resolution to fund the federal government through December 11. While most…
-
Maine is getting federal assistance to provide food for children who receive free and reduced meals at school. More than 82,000 children will receive…
-
The Department of Health and Human Services says low-income Mainers will see a boost in food benefits and quicker access to the general assistance program…
-
The Trump Administration has finalized new rules that state officials say would make more than one-thousand Mainers ineligible for food assistance,…
-
The Trump administration has finalized a rule to limit food stamp benefits for single able-bodied adults who can't show that they work more than 20 hours a week, though legal challenges are possible.
-
Officials from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services say more than 44,000 Mainers would lose food assistance under a rule change proposed by…
-
Poverty relief organizations in Maine say they are relieved that the 2018 US Farm Bill has passed with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or…
-
Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. House are expected to vote Thursday or Friday on the merits of this year's farm bill. The bill makes numerous…
-
The latest skirmish between Gov. LePage and the federal government over food stamps has taken another turn. The feds now say that more than 195,000…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine has filed for a waiver from the federal government to prevent the use of food stamp funds to pay for the purchase of sugary soda or…