Trump Administration cuts household SNAP benefits 35%, forcing Mainers to make tough choices

The Trump Administration has told states that household SNAP benefits will be reduced by 35%, according to Maine Equal Justice. This, despite judges' orders to fully fund SNAP with other federal funding sources during the government shutdown.

Kathy Kilrain del Rio, Advocacy and Programs Director for Maine Equal Justice, said that is forcing already struggling families to make tough choices.

"We know, because we've talked to people, that there are parents choosing not to eat to save money so they have it when they don't get their full benefit this month and they can feed their kids," Kilrain del Rio said.

Maine Equal Justice said SNAP benefits are calculated using the household's net countable income that considers household size, income, and costs such as heating and childcare.

The non-profit said reduced SNAP benefits represent the maximum allowable SNAP allocation based on the household size and the 35% reduction.

Then, 30% of a household’s net countable income is subtracted from the maximum SNAP allotment to determine the benefit amount for an eligible family.

For example: A working mom with 2 kids, working 40 hours a week, makes $18 and hour. She pays $2,000 for rent and $600 a month for a babysitter. For SNAP, her net countable income is $943 a month. She typically gets $502 each month in SNAP. But after subtracting 30% of her net income from a 35% maximum SNAP allotment for 3 people, the family will only get $227 in November, about 45% of their normal benefits. (Source: Maine Equal Justice)

Maine Equal Justice said elderly couples could get about half of their normal benefits while some working families may get no benefits at all this month.

Food banks can only provide one meal for the nine meals covered by SNAP benefits, according to Kilrain del Rio.

Alison Weiss, Communications Director for Maine Equal Justice, said state government can and should help more.

"States have an important backstop role to play. That's why we've joined with other organizations to call for a special legislative session. Other lawmakers have also called for that consideration," Weiss said.

Governor Janet Mill's spokesperson provided this statement:

The Governor is considering all options to help Maine families in the wake of Washington's dysfunction. That's why last week the Governor took action to distribute $1.25 million for Good Shepherd Food Bank.

She also joined 20 other governors across the country to press the President to release SNAP contingency funds for benefits in November. And Mills strongly urges Congress to extend the health care tax credits and end the shutdown.

Senator Angus King's office reported that he is working non-stop to end the impasse, because "the pain is real across Maine."

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree's spokesperson said the Administration could use statutory transfer authority to get the remaining funding for SNAP; that authority was recently used to provide funds for WIC.

There are reports the Trump Administration is punishing grocery stores who offer discounts to SNAP recipients.

Pingree's office said, on Sunday, the USDA told stores they cannot offer discounts to SNAP recipients as it is a violation of the Equal Treatment Rule.

Grocers can get an equal treatment waiver from the Trump Administration in order to offer discounts.