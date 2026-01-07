Former Maine Senate leader Garrett Mason announces run for governor

Former state legislator Garrett Mason is making a second attempt to become Maine's next governor. Mason will become the 12th Republican candidate in the race and one with connections to the state's evangelical electorate.

Mason was 25-years old when first elected to the Maine Legislature during the 2010 Republican wave election, unseating a longtime Democratic incumbent. He went on to become the Senate majority leader and won strong support from Maine's evangelical conservatives.

Courtesy photo provided by Mason for Governor / Courtesy photo provided by Mason for Governor Garrett Mason, a former Republican legislator and state house lobbyist, is making his second run for governor.

He hoped those votes would help deliver him the Republican gubernatorial nomination in 2018.

Mason finished a distant second to eventual Republican nominee Shawn Moody, but he's remained active in the state's political scene, both as a state house lobbyist and a political commentator.

Mason announced his bid on his podcast touting his legislative and lobbying experience, while also taking aim at GOP rivals that he says are attempting to impersonate President Donald Trump.

"We've seen a lot about that on the campaign trail. It's ineffective. It's unserious. And quite frankly, it looks ridiculous," he said.

Mason also said that while most of the Republican candidates agree on the issues, he's the only one with the experience to implement them.

"Other candidates may agree with you and tell you what you want to hear, but I am the only one in this field that can deliver," he said.