Sen. Susan Collins supports resolution curbing Trump's military actions in Venezuela

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins today supported a resolution that would limit President Donald Trump's power to carry out further attacks on Venezuela.

Collins was among five Republicans who joined Democrats to back the measure, a signal that some in the GOP are worried about the president's unilateral strikes against foreign countries.

It was also a contrast from Collins' position in November when she voted against a resolution that would have required congressional authorization to use military force in Venezuela. Democrats Gov. Janet Mills and Graham Platner, who are both trying to unseat Collins this year, have been sharply critical of the November vote.

Collins said the previous resolution was overly broad. She recently backed the U.S. military operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In a statement on Thursday, Collins reiterated her support for Maduro's apprehension but that she opposed committing additional U.S. forces or long-term military involvement in Venezuela — or Greenland — without congressional approval.

"The resolution I have supported today does not include any language related to the removal operation," she said. "Rather, it reaffirms Congress’s ability to authorize or limit any future sustained military activity in Venezuela, while preserving the President’s inherent Article II authority to defend the United States from an armed attack or imminent threat. I believe invoking the War Powers Act at this moment is necessary, given the President’s comments about the possibility of ‘boots on the ground’ and a sustained engagement ‘running’ Venezuela, with which I do not agree."

Trump lashed out at Collins and the four other Republican senators who voted for the resolution on social media, saying none of them should be elected to office again.

The resolution that advanced Thursday still needs additional votes. It has little chance of becoming law because Trump would need to sign it.

In a statement, Mills again criticized Collins, saying she missed the chance to stop Trump's actions in November, "but instead she refused, giving him the greenlight to unilaterally move us towards war in Venezuela."

She added, "My problem with Susan Collins is that she never does the right or hard thing the first time when it’s needed most — only when it serves her politically — and we always pay the price. Once again, she is a day late and a dollar short."

Independent Sen. Angus King also supported the resolution.

After last weekend's operation to capture Maduro, he described Maduro as "illegitimate leader," a reference to the 2024 Venezuelan elections that U.S. officials and other international observers say was won by an opposition candidate. But King also criticized Trump's greenlighting of the operation, saying that "when the United States takes an action like this and baldly asserts the right to 'run the country,' it invites similar acts of aggression by unfriendly regimes like China, North Korea, or Russia and robs us of the protections of the rules and norms of responsible international behavior."

