Maine’s two U.S. Senators say the $1.5 trillion aid package proposed by a bipartisan group of House lawmakers known as the "Problem Solvers" caucus should…
Both of Maine’s Senators are critical of President Trump’s public messaging around the COVID- 19 pandemic, in the wake of newly-released taped interviews…
Republicans fell far short of the sixty votes needed to put their $630 billion stimulus package before the Senate for consideration, and Maine’s two…
U.S. independent Sen. Angus King says the Department of Homeland Security is failing to publicly report all credible information about attempts by foreign…
Maine's U.S. senators both decried a move by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to no longer brief committees on election security…
Maine’s two U.S. senators say President Donald Trump’s weekend executive orders and memoranda will not help mitigate the economic impact of the…
U.S. independent Sen. Angus King is among two dozen Senators urging the Trump Administration to reverse the decision to end Census data collection one…
There is growing concern about the Postal Service. Its financial condition is growing more dire as the country prepares for an election that will rely on…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine Senator Angus King is warning that changes at the U.S. Postal Service, including a ban on overtime, are harmful to Maine residents…
Both of Maine’s U.S. Senators are casting doubt on the prospects of Congress reaching a speedy agreement on an economic stimulus package, even after…