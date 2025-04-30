Angus King invokes Margaret Chase Smith’s ‘Declaration' in Senate speech on Donald Trump

Sen. Angus King invoked former Maine Sen. Margaret Chase Smith's "Declaration of Conscience" speech on Tuesday as he called on congressional Republicans to push back against President Trump.

This spring marks the 75th anniversary of Smith's speech against the anti-communist fear-mongering of fellow Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy. King drew comparisons to today during his speech. He accused Trump of engaging in quote "the most direct assault on the Constitution in our history" and said Republicans have abdicated their responsibility to assert congressional authority.

"With thanks to Margaret Chase Smith for her example and inspiration, this is my Declaration of Conscience. I don't relish this moment. But I feel I have no choice but to call out the clear implications and dangers of what is happening, what is happening day by day before our eyes," King said.

King also said that President Trump is "attempting to govern like a monarch." The independent also accused many of his colleagues of deliberately ignoring what he sees as Trump's violations of the constitution.

"To those who like the policies of the president and are therefore willing to ignore the constitutional means of effectuating them, I and history can only say 'Watch out!' Today the target may be the undocumented or federal workers. But tomorrow under a different king-president, it could be you," King said.

King is an independent who caucuses with the Democrats.