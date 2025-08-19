Health care advocates urge delegation to extend enhanced premium tax credits for health insurance

Health care advocates are urging Maine's congressional delegation to extend enhanced premium tax credits, to prevent a jump in health insurance costs.

The tax credits lower the amount spent on health insurance premiums for plans purchased on the marketplace.

The credits were created in 2021, extended as part of the Inflation Reduction Act and are set to expire at the end of the year. But that would result in a sharp increase in health insurance premiums for the more than 54,000 Maine residents that receive the tax credits.

Dr. Noah Nesin said people will either lose their health insurance entirely or have to pay far more for it — and both outcomes will deter many from seeking care.

"Increasing the cost, decreases people seeking care," he said. "Decreased seeking care, decreases revenue for certain organizations that provide the care, especially in rural areas, especially in community hospitals and in primary care settings."

CoverME, Maine's health insurance marketplace, estimates that premiums in Aroostook and Washington Counties could increase by 70% or more.

Lee Umphrey, with Eastern Maine Development Corporation, said health care costs are always a barrier for small businesses. And many are now concerned about the threat of higher premiums.

"One of the things this tax credit actually does is provide some relief for people who really need it, and without it, I think their health care costs are going to double," he said. "The people we serve throughout the state, and especially in the more rural areas, it's a real challenge just to get by."