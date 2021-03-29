-
BANGOR, Maine — Close to 80 people marched outside the Margaret Chase Smith Federal Building in Bangor on Saturday to demand that President Donald Trump…
-
Last year nearly 4.5 million people without Social Security numbers filed federal tax returns. Many were in the U.S. illegally. But there are signs that fewer such immigrants are filing this year.
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — As Mainers kick off the new year they'll be greeted with a new sales tax on certain food items. Lawmakers approved the expansion of the…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Paul LePage has succeeded in igniting significant public debate around his two-year budget, which aims to reduce the income tax…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — By some estimates, Maine is losing nearly $130 million a year in sales tax revenue to Internet transactions. Congress is considering…
-
Gov. Paul LePage will submit legislation next week that will conform to most of the federal tax changes made last month. Much of Maine’s income taxes are…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — Within the first few weeks of the legislative session, lawmakers will have to decide whether Maine should follow the lead of Congress and…
-
At the end of last year, scores of tax breaks expired affecting both businesses and individuals. They range from a tax break for teachers who buy school…