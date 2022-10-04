Auburn city council approves tax relief for older adults

The Auburn city council has approved a measure to provide $300 in tax relief to older adults who can claim the Homestead Exemption.

The council had originally considered providing tax relief to all Auburn residents who qualify for the state's Homestead Exemption program, but decided to narrow it to adults 65 and older to reduce the cost from $1.5 million to $700,000. The council voted 5 to 2 in support of the measure. Councilor Leroy Walker was among those who voted in favor.

"I have heard from many people that the $300 is gonna help them," Walker said. "No matter how we look at it, it's gonna help them. It's not something that's going to go to waste in any way."

Opponents, including Councilor Ryan Hawes, said he heard from constituents that the funding, which comes from American Rescue Plan Act, would be better spent on community development programs.

