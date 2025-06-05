Senator Angus King expresses concerns about new aid program in Gaza

Maine Independent Senator Angus King said he has concerns about the new U.S. and Israeli-backed program that's delivering humanitarian aid into Gaza. King recently met with some of the 38 Mainers who are two weeks into a hunger strike in solidarity with Palestinians.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began delivering aid to Palestinians at the end of May after a nearly three month blockade. There are reports that dozens of Palestinians have been killed and injured while waiting for food. And Senator King, who recently visited the region, said only four distribution centers have been set up.

"I have serious concerns about this," King said. "Number one, about the blockade, which I think was unconscionable. And secondly, the process that's underway now, there are red flags that it may not be serving the needs of Palestinian people in terms of fundamental food and medical supplies for people that are in dire need."

King met with the Maine Coalition for Palestine last weekend. Thirty-eight members are on a hunger strike in solidarity with starving Palestinians. They're also circulating a petition signed by more than 1,400 individuals and businesses demanding unfettered aid under United Nations authority to resume in Gaza, and for the U.S. to stop arming Israel.

The group is urging Mainers to maintain pressure on Senator King to take action. They've also asked for a formal meeting with Congressman Jared Golden.

