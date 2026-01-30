Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine students walk out as part of national strike against immigration enforcement

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published January 30, 2026 at 4:35 PM EST
Lewiston High school students walking out of school in protest of national immigration enforcement.
Madi Smith
/
Maine Public
Lewiston High school students walking out of school in protest of national immigration enforcement.

Students across Maine participated in the national strike against immigration enforcement today by staying home, walking out of school and protesting.

Dozens of Lewiston High School students walked out and were joined by community members as they marched downtown to Kennedy Park.

Organizer Perola Meli said she was nervous about coming to the protest because immigration enforcement knocked on her door Thursday night.

"I, like, saw that they kept knocking, and I just, like, didn't, like, open the door, like I closed all the lights, and then he eventually just ended up leaving," said Meli.

Meli said that though she was nervous she wanted to turn out and protest for everyone who couldn't be there.

Lewiston is the only predominantly nonwhite high school in the state, according to Principal Jonathan Radtke.

Organizer Fatimah Alzamili, said the students reached out to the police, Bates students and community organizations for support because safety was their main priority.

"A lot of people were actually did not come because they were scared the ICE was going to be here. So we wanted to make sure that we could ensure safety as much as we could," Alzamili said.

Lewiston police stood by along the route to Kennedy Park.

Students in Portland, Scarborough and Yarmouth also joined the strike by skipping school and attending the protest in downtown Portland.
Tags
Education LewistonprotestsICE in Maine
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
See stories by Madi Smith