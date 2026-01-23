ICE in Maine

-
The former leader of Maine CDC called federal agents' tactics when detaining residents "dehumanizing" and encouraged audience members to organize and document interactions with ICE.
Republicans are accusing Gov. Janet Mills and other Democrats of inflammatory rhetoric that they say puts people at risk. Democrats reject such charges, however, and say they're focused on ensuring that civil rights are protected.
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says she wants assurances that federal agencies won't engage in what she described as "lawless" behavior during immigration enforcement. But Republican lawmakers in Maine accuse the Democrat of jeopardizing public safety.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Benson issued the statement as reports of ICE activity, particularly in the Portland area, have jumped.
Even as details about any potential ICE operation in Maine are still scarce, rallygoers denounced the agency's tactics in Minnesota and around the country.
The prospects of ramped-up federal immigration enforcement in Maine’s two largest cities elicited strong responses from state and local elected leaders that — not surprisingly — fell largely along partisan lines. Plus the 2026 money race and Platner gets personal.
The meeting was originally planned to be a Q&A with Lewiston's newly appointed police chief. Questions shifted from policing to how Somali Americans should interact with federal agents should they come to Lewiston.
Details are scarce, but Gov. Mills and the mayors of Portland and Lewiston said they're bracing for a potential influx of federal immigration agents.
Details are still scarce, but both mayors said operations could begin next week.