New Mainers community dinner goes on despite rise in ICE activity

In stark contrast to the frigid night air outside, the Waterville High School cafeteria is warmed by 130 or so people in conversation, and the smell of fresh food.

It's a welcome break from the tensions many feel as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents carry out raids and arrests in the state. But attendees said they are still aware of the risks that they're taking by coming out

"Well, I feel like no matter what we still need to show up for our community," said one woman, who asked not to be identified. She is from Iraq and immigrated to Maine nearly 10 years ago.

"Well it was a little bit hard at the beginning we found a welcoming community," she said. "It was great ... Everything is getting crazy now and scary, we are trying our best to help the families and new Mainers and get them settled in and have them supported by our resources and the neighbors' resources as well."

"It's really just about having people come out, have a free meal, connect, hang out with each other and not much more than that," said Jonathan Godbout, the executive director of the Capital Area New Mainers Project, which organized the dinner.

He said last year the dinner drew over 100 people. Another outdoor summer event brought in nearly twice as many. But Godbout said some families reached out to him recently to say they wouldn't attend this dinner because they're concerned for their safety.

"I think even our citizens feel nervous," he said. "I'm not sure that any person wants to have an armed person in a mask stop them and talk to them and ask them for identification."

Godbout said central Maine has seen a rise in its immigrant population in the last three years, driven largely by newcomers from Syria.

Project volunteer Emanuel Pariser said he came to the United States from England when he was seven years old. He says his father was a refugee who left Germany as the Nazis came to power.

Kaitlyn Budion / Maine Public Area residents enjoy the selection of food at the New Neighbors Community Dinner at Waterville High School, hosted by the Capital Area New Mainers Project.

"He witnessed somebody getting killed on the street," Pariser said. "So the whole anti-immigrant thing has got a very personal feeling for me."

Mary Morrison said she was born in Portland during World War II, and has lived in Maine nearly her entire life.

"I'm very sad about what is happening in this country," she said. "Very disturbed by it, and feeling very grateful for all of the people who are standing up against it."

And the woman from Iraq, who asked not to be identified, said she felt compelled to act on behalf of other immigrants.

"Well it's very nerve wracking," she said. "I have a lot of families I am helping, or community members helping as well, getting detained by ICE and it's scary. We're trying to spread awareness and share our resources, the hotlines, trying to be there whenever they need us."

Mary Morrison said she has a clear message for new Mainers who may be feeling anxious:

"My ancestors were immigrants here too, and I welcome you," she said.