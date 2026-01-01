Kevin Bennett

Pull up a chair, pour a cup of coffee and join me, Sarah Tuttle, for a leisurely brunch.

Enjoy a program of your favorite comfort listens , as well as new pieces that will bring zest and spice to your weekend. Plus, a glimpse into the Maine arts scene with State of the Art at 12:00 pm, and then at 1:00 pm, you’ll hear Taste This!, a segment highlighting classical music inspired by the culinary world.

We’ve saved a seat for you at Sunday Brunch!

Coming up on Taste This!:

Sun 2/1 Bright Sheng’s Little Cabbage

Sun 2/8 Scott Joplin’s Peacherine Rage

Sun 2/15 Richard Strauss’ Tanz der kleinen Pralines/Springtanz der Knallbonbons/Galopp from Schlagobers

Sun 2/22 Duke Ellington’s The Golden Broom and the Green Apple