Head Towards Home

Monday to Thursday, 2:00 – 6:00 pm


Hosted by Sarah Tuttle


Sarah Tuttle
Kevin Bennett

Wherever you might find yourself on a weekday afternoon, you can head towards home on Maine Public Classical. Hear music that will guide you through your busy afternoon and into the evening, including Stage & Screen, at 5:00 pm, offering up a dash of drama with music from film, opera, ballet and the musicals.

Coming up on State & Screen:

A tour of Verdi’s operatic overtures!

Mon 1/26 Overture to Rigoletto

Tue 1/27 Overture to I vespri siciliani

Wed 1/28 Overture to La forza del destino

Thu 1/29 Overture to Nabucco

I Salonisti goes to the movies!

Mon 2/2 Moon River from Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Tue 2/3 As Time Goes By from Casablanca

Wed 2/4 Smile from Modern Times

Thu 2/5 Zorba’s Dance from Zorba the Greek