Daybreak
Weekdays, 6:00 am – 10:00 am
Hosted by Gale Parmelee
A special invitation to start your morning with a spring in your step and a smile on your face! Tune into Daybreak with me, Gale Parmelee, weekday mornings, now with a special daily treat at 7:00 am — Breakfast with Bach, along with interesting and uplifting stories in Gale’s signature style.
You bring the coffee, he’s got the music!
Coming up on Breakfast with Bach:
A Well-Tempered Marathon!
All selections drawn from Pierre-Laurent Aimard’s new recording of J.S. Bach’s Well Tempered Clavier Book 2.
Mon 1/26 Preludes and Fugues Nos. 1-4
Tue 1/27 Preludes and Fugues Nos. 5-8
Wed 1/28 Preludes and Fugues Nos. 9-10
Thu 1/29 Preludes and Fugues Nos. 11-12
Fri 1/30 Preludes and Fugues Nos. 13-14
Mon 2/2 Preludes and Fugues Nos. 15-16
Tue 2/3 Preludes and Fugues Nos. 17-18
Wed 2/4 Preludes and Fugues Nos. 19-20
Thu 2/5 Preludes and Fugues Nos. 21-22
Fri 2/6 Preludes and Fugues Nos. 23-24