Coming up on Breakfast with Bach:

A Well-Tempered Marathon!

All selections drawn from Pierre-Laurent Aimard’s new recording of J.S. Bach’s Well Tempered Clavier Book 2.

Mon 1/26 Preludes and Fugues Nos. 1-4

Tue 1/27 Preludes and Fugues Nos. 5-8

Wed 1/28 Preludes and Fugues Nos. 9-10

Thu 1/29 Preludes and Fugues Nos. 11-12

Fri 1/30 Preludes and Fugues Nos. 13-14

Mon 2/2 Preludes and Fugues Nos. 15-16

Tue 2/3 Preludes and Fugues Nos. 17-18

Wed 2/4 Preludes and Fugues Nos. 19-20

Thu 2/5 Preludes and Fugues Nos. 21-22

Fri 2/6 Preludes and Fugues Nos. 23-24