Governor Mills criticizes ICE agents for detaining people without criminal records

Governor Janet Mills says she isn't seeing evidence from the Department of Homeland Security that federal agents are focused on arresting people with criminal records in Maine.

During a press conference in Portland Thursday, Mills said she takes allegations of criminal activity seriously.

"Ya know, what I've asked for, if they have warrants, show the warrants," Mills said. "In my experience, you've got to get a judicial warrant to arrest somebody. And if they have warrants to come here and arrest people, that should be public record."

Patty Wight / Maine Public Gov. Janet Mills speaks at a press conference in Portland on Thursday Jan. 22, 2026.

Mills also noted that members of law enforcement in Maine don't wear masks to hide their identity.

"Ya know in America, we don't believe in secret arrests or secret police," she said. "God, that goes back to the Magna Carta, doesn't it? I mean, it's one of the foundations of our country and our Constitution."

She said President Trump' immigration crackdown appears to be centered in blue states, and she criticized ICE agents for disrupting people's lives.

"We're hearing about people who have not been engaged in criminal activity. Who are being torn from their families, from their schools, from their businesses, and who are in fear. And their families and communities are in fear. And that's just not right."

An ICE official told Fox News that they're targeting 1400 people in Maine as part of an operation called "Catch of the Day."