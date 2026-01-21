Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Penobscot Nation urges citizens to carry Tribal IDs amid ICE activity

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published January 21, 2026 at 1:41 PM EST
Kirk Francis, Chief of the Penobscot Nation, addresses the Legislature, Wednesday, March 16, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Kirk Francis, Chief of the Penobscot Nation, addresses the Legislature, Wednesday, March 16, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.

Penobscot Nation Chief Kirk Francis is encouraging tribal members to carry their tribal identification as Immigrations and Customs Enforcement activity increases in Maine this week.

In a message to the tribe yesterday, Francis wrote that although no one should have to prove their identity as Native American, having the documentation could help avoid complications with the federal agents that have been reported in other states.

Tribal identification showing proof of enrollment is sufficient evidence of U.S. citizenship, Francis said. However, he raised concerns that ICE officers lack training on Tribal identification and documentation.
Immigration
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion