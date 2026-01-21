Penobscot Nation urges citizens to carry Tribal IDs amid ICE activity

Penobscot Nation Chief Kirk Francis is encouraging tribal members to carry their tribal identification as Immigrations and Customs Enforcement activity increases in Maine this week.

In a message to the tribe yesterday, Francis wrote that although no one should have to prove their identity as Native American, having the documentation could help avoid complications with the federal agents that have been reported in other states.

Tribal identification showing proof of enrollment is sufficient evidence of U.S. citizenship, Francis said. However, he raised concerns that ICE officers lack training on Tribal identification and documentation.