Maine attorney general joins multistate coalition condemning DOJ over demands placed on Minnesota

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published January 29, 2026 at 6:14 PM EST
Troy R. Bennett
/
Bangor Daily News
Aaron Frey listens to a colleague in the House in Augusta in May 2018.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey joined a multistate coalition today that's condemning the Department of Justice for the demands it's placing on the state of Minnesota.

The letter, addressed to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, criticizes the Trump administration's effort to pressure state leaders into turning over residents' data around Medicaid and food assistance, and grant the federal government access to Minnesota voter information.

"What AG Bondi cannot obtain in a court of law, she has no shame in fighting to get through an invasion of masked, nameless, armed, and aggressive federal agents," Frey said.

Twenty two other state attorneys general also signed onto the letter.
Politics Aaron FreyAttorney GeneralICE in Maine
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
See stories by Madi Smith