Portland-area schools seeing rise in absenteeism due to increased federal immigration enforcement

Some Portland-area schools are seeing a rise in absenteeism due to increased federal immigration enforcement in the area.

The districtwide absence rate was almost 11% higher across Portland Public Schools last week than for the first half of the month, with almost a third of students absent from some schools in the district.

Administrators in South Portland and Portland school said they are developing contingency plans for students who may continue to stay home due to fear of immigration enforcement. But South Portland Superintendent Dr. George Entwistle said schools will not be going fully virtual anytime soon and any changes will be temporary.

"From pre-K to 12, the needs are completely and totally different, and you have to approach them differently. I think we have a team that is very thoughtful and experts in that area, and so we would do what would be appropriate, at least to make a connection and to continue some instruction," Entwistle said.

Schools are also partnering with community groups to support families who are keeping their kids at home due to immigration enforcement in the area.

Entwistle said a citizen group has started meeting kids at bus stops to ensure they make it safely to their homes.

"What has developed in South Portland is a community group has has really formed, and they are basically managing requests or needs and responding to things that that we are really unable to do, you know, while staying within the purview of being a public school," Entwistle said.

Peter Lancia, Westbrook Schools superintendent, said a community group there has been providing food and personal supplies to almost 100 families that school staff have helped deliver.

The districts say they are reaching out to the families of absent students to see how they can keep students learning.