ICE in Maine: Impacts on Communities

The presence of ICE agents carrying out their goal to arrest 1,400 people in Maine has had repercussions across the state. We learn about the impacts on immigrant communities, schools, health care facilities, businesses, churches and families. And we examine whether the ICE surge will have lasting effects.

Panelists:

Shanna Cox, president & CEO, Lewiston-Auburn Municipal Chamber of Commerce

Ruben Torres, advocacy & policy manager, Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition

VIP Callers:

Ifraax Sacid, immigrant community member

Dr. Ryan Scallon, Superintendent, Portland Public Schools

Rev. Peter Swarr, rector, Trinity Episcopal Church in Portland

Delilah Poupore, executive director, Heart of Biddeford

