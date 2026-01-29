Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Courts and Crime
Maine Calling
ICE in Maine: Impacts on Communities

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published January 29, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
View from high above of a large crowd of people in coats holding protest signs in a church with soaring arches and windows
Tulley Hescock / Maine Public

The presence of ICE agents carrying out their goal to arrest 1,400 people in Maine has had repercussions across the state. We learn about the impacts on immigrant communities, schools, health care facilities, businesses, churches and families. And we examine whether the ICE surge will have lasting effects.

Panelists:
Shanna Cox, president & CEO, Lewiston-Auburn Municipal Chamber of Commerce
Ruben Torres, advocacy & policy manager, Maine Immigrant Rights Coalition

VIP Callers:
Ifraax Sacid, immigrant community member
Dr. Ryan Scallon, Superintendent, Portland Public Schools
Rev. Peter Swarr, rector, Trinity Episcopal Church in Portland
Delilah Poupore, executive director, Heart of Biddeford

