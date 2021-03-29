-
Two Maine officials — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Attorney General Aaron Frey — are joining colleagues from other states in urging the U.S.…
-
Maine AG Files Civil Rights Complaint Against Portland Man Accused Of Assault, Using Homophobic SlurMaine Attorney General Aaron Frey has filed a civil rights complaint against a Portland man for allegedly threatening and using violence against a lesbian…
-
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey says he is prioritizing a review of a case from 2007 in which a former Waldoboro police officer was found to have been…
-
BANGOR, Maine - A Maine district attorney says she will prosecute a former police officer who shot and killed a teenager if the state doesn't. Natasha…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's attorney general has joined a group of 20 of his peers to call for the Trump Administration to take steps to make sure meat and…
-
It’s been just shy of a year since Aaron Frey went from being a state legislator and criminal defense lawyer in Bangor to managing one of the largest law…
-
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has joined a coalition of colleagues in other states that is seeking to protect access to abortions. Nearly two dozen…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's attorney general is joining with dozens of colleagues to call for websites to crack down on illegal sales of alcohol over the…
-
The Trump Administration has been active with efforts to roll back some parts of federal clean air laws, which govern everything from coal-fired electric…
-
The lawsuit comes two days after the Trump administration revoked California's ability to set its own rules for automobiles. The state's top prosecutor blasted the move as "arbitrary and capricious."