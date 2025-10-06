Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Trump admin drops immigration enforcement rules from crime victim support grants

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published October 6, 2025 at 3:56 PM EDT
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey speaks outside the Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland on May 1, 2025.
Nicole Ogrysko
/
Maine Public
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey speaks outside the Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland on May 1, 2025.

The Trump administration is dropping a plan to attach immigration enforcement requirements to federal grants supporting victims of crime, according to Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey.

Frey and coalition of attorneys general from other states had sued the administration to block the conditions from nearly $1.4 billion in funding through the Victims of Crime Act.

In order to receive the funding, the Trump administration said earlier this year that states would have to assist the Department of Homeland Security's immigration enforcement efforts.

In a press release Monday celebrating the administration's retreat, Frey said the multistate lawsuit had exposed the fact that there was "absolutely no legal justification" for those requirements.

The Trump administration has sought to add similar conditions to a wide array of federal grants.
