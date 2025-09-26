Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Federal judge blocks Trump administration from tying FEMA aid to immigration enforcement

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published September 26, 2025 at 12:57 PM EDT
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey speaks outside the Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland on May 1, 2025.
Nicole Ogrysko
/
Maine Public
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey speaks outside the Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland on May 1, 2025.

A federal judge in Rhode Island has blocked the Trump administration from attaching immigration enforcement provisions to federal disaster relief funding, ruling in favor of Maine and a coalition of other states.

Maine attorney general Aaron Frey and counterparts from 19 other states and the District of Columbia filed the lawsuit in May. They argued the Department of Homeland Security had overstepped its authority by requiring state and local governments to help enforce federal immigration law as a condition for receiving FEMA funding.

On Wednesday, a federal district court judge found those requirements were "arbitrary and capricious" as well as unconstitutional.

The order permanently blocks the administration from enforcing the new requirements against the plaintiff states, and against local governments within those states.

Maine is also part of a separate lawsuit against the federal Department of Transportation challenging similar immigration provisions.
Tags
Immigration ImmigrationFEMAAaron Frey
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider