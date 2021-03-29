-
Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday that the state is relaxing eligibility rules for General Assistance and will allow qualified asylum seekers to apply.…
America's emergency alert system expects local authorities to warn the public in case of a ballistic missile attack. Some wish the feds would cut out the middle man.
In the wake of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, observers are predicting that premiums for a cash-strapped federal flood insurance program are likely to rise.…
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is considering adopting rules that will change the way it determines when states are eligible for disaster…
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Maine's congressional delegation says that Sagadahoc County will receive federal funds to help cover repair and cleanup costs caused…
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) _ Fire departments in three Maine communities will share nearly $400,000 in federal assistance. The fire departments receiving…