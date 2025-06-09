Bangor Studio/Membership Department
As hurricane season begins, many worry over cuts to FEMA and National Weather Service

Maine Public | By Molly Enking
Published June 9, 2025 at 5:40 PM EDT
A warning sign is displayed on Park Loop Rd. along shoreline closure at Acadia National Park in Maine on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Severe conditions were predicted across parts of Massachusetts and Maine, and hurricane conditions could hit the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, where the storm, Lee, downgraded early Saturday from hurricane to post-tropical cyclone, was expected to make landfall later in the day.
Robert Bumsted
/
AP
A warning sign is displayed on Park Loop Rd. along shoreline closure at Acadia National Park in Maine on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

The National Weather Service is predicting a particularly active hurricane season in the Atlantic region this year. This comes as the Trump administration has cut hundreds of positions within the federal emergency management agency and billions of dollars in funding.

But Vanessa Sperrey of the Maine Emergency Management Agency said the state is prepared to address storms and natural disasters.

"Disasters start and end at the local level," she said. "If the disaster exceeds the capacity at the local level, it bumps up to the county. If the county cannot fulfill the resources needed, it then bumps up to the state. If the threshold exceeds a certain level, then it gets bumped up to FEMA at the federal level."

With federal cuts to funding and personnel at the National Weather Service, many who rely on its forecasts are saying they are worried that storm warnings will become less accurate.

But Sperrey said her team is in constant conversation with the weather service.

"We are confident in the National Weather Service and weather alerts getting out when they need to go out," she said. "Our relationship is strong with them, and we're not concerned."

Sperrey said Maine households should prepare an emergency plan to stay safe in the event of major weather, including discussing how to stay in touch in case of cell or power outages, as well as how to cook, get drinking water and use the bathroom as a household. She recommended researching solar panel or gas generators as backups to the power grid.

She also said Mainers should make sure to turn on emergency weather alerts on their phone, and to be wary of washed out or closed roads during severe rain events.

"If you're in the car, we don't want to drive through flood waters. If you can't tell how deep the water is, turn around. Don't drown," she said. "And if you see barriers for a flooded roadway, that is not a challenge. That is to tell you that you need to turn around."
Molly Enking
Molly got her start in journalism covering national news at PBS NewsHour Weekend, and climate and environmental news at Grist. She received her MA from the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism with a concentration in science reporting.
