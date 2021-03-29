-
A landslide blocking the Presumpscot River in Westbrook is threatening a flash flood in Cumberland County.The land started moving around 9:39 a.m.…
Mainers might notice some haziness in the skies these days. Hunter Tubbs, of the National Weather Service in Gray, says that's due to the wildfires raging…
PORTLAND, Maine - The temperature in Maine's largest city broke a decades-old record this week. The National Weather Service reported the low temperature…
Much of Maine is experiencing an unprecedented early summer drought, according to the National Weather Service. Chris Kimble, in the weather service's…
A rare spring heatwave is causing record high temperatures and dry conditions across Northern Maine, just a couple of weeks after the last…
Emergency management officials in New England can scratch spring flooding off their list of concerns, for the most part. The National Weather Service says…
A morning snowstorm has made for slick roads and a slow morning commute in parts of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. The heaviest snow was falling in…
It felt more like spring than winter around northern New England on Saturday with record high temperatures set around the region. Portland, Maine, hit a…
The National Weather Service has added snow squalls to the dangerous events that trigger cellphone warnings, along with tornadoes and flash floods. The…
Chilly enough? The National Weather Service says several cities in Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire hit record-low temperatures for Nov. 12-13 as wintry…