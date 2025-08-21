High surf, rip current warnings in effect for Maine coast through Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a high rip current risk and high surf advisory for the entire Maine coast until Saturday, as Hurricane Erin makes its way up the East Coast.

The system will not bring rain or even cloud cover but will generate large, powerful waves that make swimming dangerous.

Derek Schroeter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, said the hurricane is churning offshore, creating what's known as a long period swell, with larger and more powerful waves than usual.

"Looking out on a day where you see waves roll in every five or six seconds, here we're looking at waves rolling in every 15 to 17 seconds," he said. "And so that longer period allows there to be more power with each incoming wave."

And because temperatures will reach the 70s and 80s later this week, Schroeter said people will be drawn to the beach.

"People may be wandering out onto jetties to look at the surf," he said. "It may not look too, too bad, and then all of the sudden a bigger set of waves will move in and catch people off guard."

Schroeter said there could be some splash over or minor coastal flooding, particularly Friday night when high tide — and the biggest waves — are expected.