Record low snowfall this winter in Portland area

Despite some recent snowfall, Portland is seeing less snow this winter than any in the past decade, according to the National Weather Service.

Since October, a little over 16 inches of snow has fallen in Portland. Part of the reason is that the Northeast is still in a drought, says Chris LeGrow, a NWS meteorologist based in Gray.

"We have had the cold available, we just haven't had the precipitation available while we've had that cold weather."

Snowfall and snowpack amounts rely on many different factors, including storm patterns. However, the way the climate is changing, southern, coastal Maine can expect to see a loss of 10-12 inches of snow cover for each degree Celsius of warming, according to Dartmouth researchers.