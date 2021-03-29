-
Some potato farmers in Aroostook County could see lower yields this year because of extreme drought in the region.Don Flannery, executive director of the…
2020 has been a very dry year. You might have noticed that your garden needs watering more than usual this summer — we've even been hearing of people…
Almost 60% of Maine is in a "severe drought" stage now.Michael Clair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, says a portion of…
Potato farmers are worried about their crops as the northern part of the state experiences one of the driest summers on record.Don Flannery of the Maine…
Hot conditions since May coupled with very little rainfall have caused not just drier than average conditions in Maine, but actual drought, according to…
Scattered showers that spread across Maine overnight helped relieve drought conditions in some areas, but not all, weather forecasters say.Margaret Curtis…
Much of Maine is experiencing an unprecedented early summer drought, according to the National Weather Service. Chris Kimble, in the weather service's…
Maine's current dry spell is being felt widely by farmers in the state. Maine Agriculture Bureau Director Nancy McBrady says that growers without…
CONCORD, N.H. - A drought-tracking service says that dry conditions are expanding across the Northeast due to warmer than average temperatures.The…
Compared to last year Maine is in much better shape as far as water is concerned. While last July most of New England was experiencing abnormally dry to…