Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news. Murray has been a Maine journalist for 25 years, with much of his reporting focused on science and environmental stories. His experience includes working as a reporter and editor for the Republican Journal, a staff writer for Maine Times, and an earlier stint as a general assignment reporter for Maine Public from 2006-2008. As a freelancer, he has reported for the New York Times, The Washington Post, and NPR. His book Caffeinated: How Our Daily Habit Helps, Hurts and Hooks Us was published by Penguin in 2014.

Murray lives in Belfast and spends as much time as possible outdoors, preferably with his wife and two adult daughters.