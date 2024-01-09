National Weather Service issues extensive coastal flood warning ahead of storm

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning for the coast of Maine in advance of a major storm due to arrive Tuesday night.

Meteorologist Michael Cempa, with the National Weather Service in Gray, said the worst flooding could occur at high tide Wednesday morning.

Cempa also said waterfront areas can expect damaging surf during the storm.

"We'll see some pretty big waves," he said, leading to "splash over and [the] possibility of debris on roads."

Cempa said the storm could drop 2-3 inches of rain along the coast, with heavy snow expected in the north and mountains.

Vanessa Corson of the Maine Emergency Management Agency says while the public should take rain and wind seriously, she does not anticipate the level of impact brought by the Dec. 18 storm.

"The National Weather Service is telling us that they don't expect homes are going to be flooded or that roads or culverts are going to be washed out," Corson said. "That said, flooding is still a concern."

The National Weather Service is reminding motorists to not drive around barricades on closed roads or through water of unknown depth.

State offices in Maine will delay opening on Wednesday until noon.

Gov. Janet Mills says snow, wind, and rain will likely bring hazardous driving conditions. She's encouraging Mainers to drive cautiously and to give plow trucks, utility workers, and first responders plenty of space.